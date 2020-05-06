Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading Up 9.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.53, approximately 1,037,347 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 851,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Specifically, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 43,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $523,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,388,789 shares of company stock worth $20,626,322. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

