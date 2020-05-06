MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $25.88. 100,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,566. The firm has a market cap of $440.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

