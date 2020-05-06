Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 36,005 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,632,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,562. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.62 and its 200-day moving average is $342.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

