Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $29,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.