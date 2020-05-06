Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 155,378 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,378 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $53,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $154.30. 2,095,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,080. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

