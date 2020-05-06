Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 17,094 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $272.44. 3,258,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,422. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.81. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

