Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 95,471 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,471 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $31,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,628,000 after purchasing an additional 549,303 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $466,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $76.19. 2,545,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,706. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.