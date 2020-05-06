Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $104,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.79. 8,075,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,520,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.68 and a 200-day moving average of $241.98. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

