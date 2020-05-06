Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.2% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $143,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

BABA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,564,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.23. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $498.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

