Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $87,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,149,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,122,172. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

