Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $87,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,149,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,122,172. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28.
CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.
In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
