Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. 2,506,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UN. Argus cut their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

