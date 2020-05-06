Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $34.77 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $34,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,790,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

