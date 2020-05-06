Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $38.11 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.34 and a 200 day moving average of $301.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

