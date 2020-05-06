Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $44.54 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,605 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 32,166 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $44,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $781,457,000 after buying an additional 316,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,244,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $352,913,000 after buying an additional 499,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.32. 6,080,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,963 shares of company stock worth $8,604,564. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

