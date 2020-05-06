Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $83.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,761 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $83,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 372,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

