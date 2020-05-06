Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $35,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.24. 1,132,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

