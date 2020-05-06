Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,836 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after acquiring an additional 535,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,566,000 after acquiring an additional 489,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,608,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

TXN traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.42. 3,701,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.46. The firm has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

