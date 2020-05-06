Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 321,630 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 201.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of VO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.87. 968,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

