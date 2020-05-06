Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 35,120 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of McKesson worth $28,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,166,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,103,000 after buying an additional 65,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $272,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,206,000 after acquiring an additional 67,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,794. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.51. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

