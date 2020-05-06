Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 624 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $102,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock traded down $20.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,996. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.04 and a 200 day moving average of $406.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $604.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.86.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,813.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,789,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.