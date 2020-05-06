Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,064 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $70,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after acquiring an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. 22,583,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,467,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

