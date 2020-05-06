Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $95,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,886. The company has a market capitalization of $281.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

