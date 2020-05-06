Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 1.61% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $115,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after acquiring an additional 523,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 5,746,543 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,553,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,553,000 after buying an additional 79,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,562,000 after buying an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after buying an additional 319,680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 608,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,014. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

