Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,199,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

