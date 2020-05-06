Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,062 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $57,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

