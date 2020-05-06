Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $31,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $83.17. 1,440,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,685. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

