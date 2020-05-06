Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is Paragon Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 5.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,341,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,583. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

