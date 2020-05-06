Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,306,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,199,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,333,332. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.20. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

