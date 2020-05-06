Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Noble Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:NBLX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. 523,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,100. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $250.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Salinas purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,400 shares of company stock worth $242,007.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBLX shares. Barclays cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

