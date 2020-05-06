Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

NCLH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 128,292,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 657,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 297,050 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,995.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 193,512 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

