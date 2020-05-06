Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Nutrien stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.54. 778,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$34.80 and a 12-month high of C$73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$46.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.46.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

