Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EVF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,058. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.