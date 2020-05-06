Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 40.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,044,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,054,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

