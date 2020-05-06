Oldfield Partners LLP Acquires 596,100 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 596,100 shares during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA makes up 5.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 2.37% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $43,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 682,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,000,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

BVN stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,100. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $235.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. HSBC downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

