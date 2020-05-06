Oldfield Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 429,300 shares during the quarter. Ternium comprises about 4.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 1.49% of Ternium worth $34,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 200,172 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ternium by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 266,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ternium by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Ternium by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TX. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ternium in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

TX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. 395,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ternium SA has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). Ternium had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium SA (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.