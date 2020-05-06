Oldfield Partners LLP Buys 569,300 Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,571,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,300 shares during the period. Embraer makes up approximately 16.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $128,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

NYSE ERJ traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,143. Embraer SA has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer SA will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ERJ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.