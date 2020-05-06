Oldfield Partners LLP Grows Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines makes up about 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Spirit Airlines worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

In related news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 7,116,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

