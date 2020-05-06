Oldfield Partners LLP Has $3.49 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises 0.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 6,315,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

