Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases 403,500 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 403,500 shares during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. makes up approximately 4.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $32,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKC. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. VTB Capital raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:TKC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

