Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases 4,900 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.8% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Philip Morris International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,633. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

