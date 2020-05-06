Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,966,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,823,000. National-Oilwell Varco makes up about 6.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.82. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 95.76%. Research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.