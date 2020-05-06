Oldfield Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK)

Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the quarter. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn comprises 6.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.27% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn worth $52,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 75,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 466,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

