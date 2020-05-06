Olin Co. (OLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 10th

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Olin has a dividend payout ratio of -195.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Olin to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 285.7%.

Olin stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 3,001,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

