Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 15.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares were up 15.7% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.05, approximately 429,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 260,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. Onespan’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Onespan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Onespan by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Onespan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $653.08 million, a PE ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Onespan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

