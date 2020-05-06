Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 15.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares were up 15.7% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.05, approximately 429,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 260,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. Onespan’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Onespan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Onespan by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Onespan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $653.08 million, a PE ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Onespan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit