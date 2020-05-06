Opacity (OPQ) Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $57,346.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Opacity Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

