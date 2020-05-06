Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,049,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635,396. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

