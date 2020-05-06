Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 276,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,636. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. Palomar has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $746,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,400. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

