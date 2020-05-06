Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Papa John’s Int’l has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Papa John’s Int’l has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 146,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

