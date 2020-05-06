Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 22nd

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Papa John’s Int’l has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Papa John’s Int’l has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,843. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.60, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $78.06.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

