Paragon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,002 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 7,049,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,635,396. The stock has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

